Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuela’s Public Ministry reported on the arrest of lawyer Rocío San Miguel, who had an arrest warrant issued against her for her alleged connection with the conspiratorial plot “White Bracelet” uncovered by Venezuelan authorities during the first days of January.

The arrest was reported this Sunday, February 11, by the attorney general of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab. In a statement, Saab explained that the goal of the terrorist plot was to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials, as well as attack several military units in San Cristóbal, Táchira state.

San Miguel, founder of the heavily US-supported NGO Citizen Control, which “analyzes” national security issues, was arrested on Friday morning, February 9, when she was about to board an international flight at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetia, La Guaira state, Venezuela. The US-financed NGO network of Venezuela immediately began a campaign condemning an alleged “disappearance” despite the public announcement of San Miguel’s arrest by DGCIM agents.

#Ahora el Ministerio Público #informa la detención de la ciudadana Rocío del Carmen San Miguel Sosa, ello en virtud de una orden de aprehensión en su contra por estar presuntamente vinculada y referenciada en la trama conspirativa y de intento de magnicidio denominada… — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) February 11, 2024

Attorney General Saab added that the investigation continues to collect evidence from people related to these serious events inside and outside the country, in accordance with the Constitution, the laws of Venezuela, and national and international standards for the protection of human rights.

According to reports on social networks, San Miguel, who had an arrest warrant since January of this year, was trying to flee the country.

According to a Mision Verdad 2021 investigation, the NGO Citizen Control does not seem to have a very clear funding channel, as it does not declare on its website from whom it receives money to be able to function. Rocío San Miguel is the head of this NGO, whose primary objective is to undermine the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) and the various intelligence and defense institutions of the country. Rocío San Miguel has frequently managed and launched propaganda networks and leaked alleged “classified information” to the media, particularly cases in the domain of “citizen control” and “human rights.” Her relationship with the United States is reflected in the cable sent (leaked by WikiLeaks) in 2007 by the former US ambassador to Venezuela, William Brownfield, to the US Southern Command and to the US Secretariat of Western Hemisphere Affairs (among others) in which San Miguel was named as an “active USAID partner.” At the Seventh Summit of the Americas, met with Barack Obama.

The research director of Amnesty International, Erika Guevara Rosas, launched an urgent alert concerning what she described as “arbitrary detention that follows the pattern of harassment against different members of civil society organizations.” The statement did not mention the solid evidence presented by Venezuelan authorities regarding the recent terrorist plots uncovered by Venezuelan security agencies that, according to analysts, aimed to sabotage the Barbados Agreement and the upcoming presidential elections in Venezuela.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL

