The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, has rebuked the claims of Gerardo Blyde—the spokesperson of the opposition’s self-styled Unitary Platform—that he did not want to meet in Caracas due to fear of media pressure.

“The negotiations will take place in Venezuela, and if not, bye bye my friend,” Rodríguez stated this Wednesday, February 21, referring to the dialogues that have been taking place between the government and the opposition, from México to Barbados.

He highlighted the fact that “over the course of eight months, on 14 occasions, we have met in the city of Caracas,” and emphasized that “if they want to meet, the next meetings—if they take place—will be in Caracas or any other place in Venezuela.”

“We will respond to the extremist opposition, and Gerardo Blyde, every time they come out to peddle such falsehoods,” Rodríguez said.

He pointed out that this sector of the opposition is an “extremist and racist” opposition. “They are so extremist that they want to meet with us but not with you, because they are ‘scorpions,’” referring to the opposition sector that is represented in the National Assembly versus other opposition figures currently discussing with the presidential elections schedule with the government.

Rodríguez further explained that next Monday, the government will once again invite that “extremist opposition” and all other oppositions to sign the final draft of the call to the CNE for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections, which will result in the proposal for a specific election date.

San Miguel directed NGO involved in the assassination plot

Rodríguez recalled the fact that Rocío San Miguel directed an NGO that promoted a coup d’état and the assassination of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. “No country can put up with that,” he stated.

Rodríguez condemned the accusations that a forced disappearance was carried out against Rocío San Miguel, highlighting that forced disappearances in Venezuela used to be carried out in the 4th Republic, that “forced disappearances were those of Jorge Rodríguez (father) or Víctor Soto Rojas,” and not something done by the Chavista government.

“They come out to make these claims, this lady speaks I don’t know how many languages, in a bias of pure racism,” Rodríguez stated, “and they try to make it seem that assassinating a president is not important and that it won’t bring criminal charges.”

Opposition in its labyrinth

The Unitary Platform (PU), representing the extreme right opposition forces of Venezuela, met with Jorge Rodríguez on Monday, February 19, within the framework of the open debate to build an electoral schedule, which includes all political forces of Venezuela. After the meeting, Rodríguez stated that their proposals were going to be considered just as with any others.

A few hours later, the PU reported on the meeting, claiming that “they have not presented any proposal for an electoral schedule.” Through a statement published via social media, the PU claimed that, contrary to Rodríguez’s reports, it has requested the immediate implementation of a massive update of the Electoral Registry, as well as the beginning of the procedures for the invitation of qualified international observers.

Venezuela’s far-right opposition statement sought to reiterate the White House narrative of Venezuelan authorities allegedly breaching the Barbados Agreement, which is something that many analysts find debatable by simply reading the letter of the Agreement. The statement also attempted to assert that María Corina Machado is their presidential candidate, despite the Supreme Court ruling ratifying her political disqualification due to her involvement in several criminal activities.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.