Diosdado Cabello, vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), announced on Monday that forces in Colombia would continue to carry out attacks in Venezuela.

He called on the population to be on high alert after the attacks from Colombia made in recent days. “They are desperate and they aren’t going to rest because their income from the drug trade has gone down,” he said.

Cabello added that the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, will try to carry out further attacks against Venezuela before he leaves his post.

With these words, Cabello was specifically referring to the foiled terrorist attack of the previous weekend, which had targeted El Palito refinery.

RELATED CONTENT: New Structure for United Socialist Party of Venezuela

“It’s all financed and managed from Colombia,” Cabello said. “We are calling on leaders from the streets and communities, political leaders as well—if we see anything out of the ordinary, the authorities must be notified immediately.”

“These attacks on refineries and electrical stations have to do with something that is called desperation,” he added.

He then reiterated his call for PSUV leaders to be ready for any future incidents, noting that “the party must be more proactive, because the right knows how to disguise itself.”

PSUV is ready for battles ahead

Cabello affirmed that the party is ready for any battle that might arise, referring to the upcoming presidential elections in 2024.

“We are getting ready for all of the battles, examining each and every front. PSUV has been able to resist all of the attacks on our homeland,” he said.

RELATED CONTENT: Socialism, the Market, and the Bolivarian Revolution

“We are going to decide on the fundamental structure on our part,” Cabello said. “These elections should be bottom-up, starting with street-level leaders, through local leaders, UBCH (Hugo Chávez Battle Units), all the way to state-level positions.”

As for a challenge that isn’t too far away, he mentioned the upcoming elections, and said that “we are preparing ourselves so that we can win, so that the Bolivarian Revolution can continue to take hold.”

“Yes, the right might be saying that Chavismo will fracture, but that’s not the case,” said Cabello. “We are more united with each passing day—structurally united. There aren’t group interests here, the only interest is the Bolivarian Revolution.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.