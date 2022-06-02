During the first quarter of 2022, Venezuela has registered economic growth above double digits, says Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

This Tuesday, May 31, President Maduro said “Venezuela has witnessed a growth in the double digits in the first quarter of 2022, it is encouraging news,” during the first episode of a new livestream initiative broadcast via TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, called 3R.Live.

The president, accompanied by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, stressed that according to the Economic Intelligence Bulletin, there is evidence of an improvement in the indicators, an increase in the real economy, and the currency exchange system appears stable and sustainable.

The slowdown in inflation and the reproduction of bank credit were aspects that contributed to the economic growth of the South American country in the first three months, Maduro added.

In this respect, the head of state added that the country is on its way to producing 90% of its food domestically, breaking away from more than a century of food imports from abroad.

“For 120 years, Venezuela imported 80% to 90% of its food consumed, and for the first time in 2022, national production reached 70%,” President Maduro said.

Additionally, during the show, Maduro explained that this growth in the economy has also strengthened the bolívar, the official currency of Venezuela.

“We are operating freely, the bolívar and the dollar,” President Maduro said. “The bolívar has been getting stronger, with real strength, with real monetary power and strength—the force of the market, the force of economic activity, and the force of a solid state that produces organic bolívars.”

Venezuela reached this achievement within the context of the US and its Western allies using illegal sanctions and blockades of funds to suffocate the country.

Venezuelan authorities affirm that the West, through unilateral and illegal sanctions, seeks to destroy the economy of the South American country to create discontent among the population and thus facilitate a coup against the Maduro government.

At least 250 complaints per day reported via VenApp

President Maduro also stressed that an estimated 250 cases per day (of civilian complaints regarding public infrastructure) have been reported by the recently launched Good Government 1×10 System via the new Venezuelan social media platform called VenApp that has become very trendy in recent days, just a few days after its official launching.

The Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, explained that to date 2,547 cases have been reported via VenApp, of which 1,585 were water complaints, 532 health, and 430 education.

“In 10 days. It means that there has been an average of 250 cases per day,” added the president, who pointed out that the Good Government 1×10 System “is a new way of connecting, of going to work and resolving the issues we have.”

During the show President Maduro answered some phone calls regarding complaints about public services, such as the need for internet for schoolchildren.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

