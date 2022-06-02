June 2, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—The national vice president of Democratic Action (AD, Acción Democrática), Edgar Zambrano, stated on Monday, May 30 that the party’s candidate for the opposition primaries will be Henry Ramos Allup, in advance of the 2024 presidential race.

The Unitary Platform, a coalition of opposition parties, recently announced that it would carry out a national consultation process to prepare for the 2024 presidential elections. The coalition, composed of numerous parties, issued an official statement in which it stated that it would conduct primaries to determine a single presidential candidate to represent the coalition. Each party in the Unitary Platform is expected to submit a candidate for these primaries.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela’s Unitary Platform (G4) Confirms Presidential Aspirations for 2024 & Primaries

Zambrano said that Ramos Allup’s candidacy was received with enthusiasm within the party. Zambrano’s pronouncement regarding Ramos Allup, however, was contradicted by a recent article published by Nuevo País, which reported that a source from Democratic Action said Ramos Allup has not been confirmed as AD’s candidate. In fact, the announcement conflicts with rumors that the AD’s candidate would be the party secretary of Carlos Prosperi.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela: Buildup to Extreme-Right Opposition Primaries (2024 Presidential Elections)

“If God allows it, first, and my partner Henry Ramos Allup, and the party leadership, decide that the responsibility of being the standard bearer for the primary elections falls on me, I will assume it with humility, not to go out and participate, but to win the primaries and the presidential elections of 2024,″ Prosperi stated recently, reported RedRadioVE. This indicates that Prosperi he has not ruled out standing as the candidate for AD—although he has also said that the final decision will rest with Ramos Allup.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by Steve Lalla

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.