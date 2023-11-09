The Board of Directors of the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) met with the representatives of the Carter Center who paid a courtesy visit to the electoral body.
The meeting, that took place on Tuesday, November 7, is part of the agreements signed last month in Barbados between the Venezuelan government and the opposition Unitary Platform, to hold presidential elections in the second half of 2024 with the participation of international electoral observers.
The Carter Center delegation was received by CNE President Elvis Amoroso, Vice President Carlos Quintero, Rectors Rosalba Gil, Juan Carlos Delpino, and Acme Nogal Méndez, and Alternate Rectors Imad Saab Saab, Leonel Enrique Párica, Conrado Pérez, and CNE General Secretary Antonio Meneses.
Carter Center Delegation Arrives in Venezuela Amidst 2024 Presidential Race
The Carter Center delegation members were Jennie Lincoln, senior advisor for Latin America and the Caribbean; Ian Batista, project assistant; Elena Fernández, associate of the Democracy Project and Office of the Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean; and Michela Sivich, electoral analyst.
Amoroso said that the Carter Center is important for settling controversies worldwide, and thanked the center for their promise of participating as observers in the 2024 presidential elections.
(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/JRE/SC
