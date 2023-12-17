Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil condemned the imperialist attitude of the United Kingdom and demanded that his British counterpart, David Cameron, not intervene in the internal affairs of Venezuela.

“From Venezuela, we ask the infamous failure David Cameron, foreign minister of the former imperial power of the United Kingdom, to take his hands off our Latin America and the Caribbean and to take care of his own affairs, which are very complicated,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil wrote on social media.

Gil added that it was the UK, with its imperialist and colonialist policies, that stole the Essequibo territory from Venezuela. It was the UK that “left, as a legacy, this dispute that we will resolve through direct dialogue without malicious interference, as mandated by the Geneva Agreement of 1966.”

Gil’s comments were issued in response to a statement made by David Cameron on his X account. Cameron referred to the Essequibo dispute and announced that “the UK will continue to work with our partners in the region and internationally to ensure respect for Guyana’s sovereignty.”

The British statement came after the high-level meeting between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his Guyanese counterpart Irfaan Ali in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to discuss the territorial dispute over the Essequibo. The two sides agreed to maintain the bilateral dialogue, as established in the Geneva Agreement, and signed a non-aggression pact, preferring to resolve the dispute through diplomatic means.

(RedRadioVE)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SL

