The Israeli occupation army has admitted that an “immense and complex quantity” of “friendly fire” incidents took place on October 7.

The key declaration was buried in the penultimate paragraph of an article by Yoav Zitun, the military correspondent of Israeli outlet Ynet, published on Tuesday, December 12.

It is the first known official army admission that a significant number of the hundreds of Israelis who died on October 7 were killed by “Israel” itself, and not by Hamas or other Palestinian resistance factions.

An Israeli police source last month appeared to admit that some of the Israelis at the Supernova rave taking place near Gaza that day were hit by Israeli helicopters. A second police source later partially walked back the admission.

Citing new data released by the Israeli military, Zeitun wrote, “Casualties fell as a result of friendly fire on October 7, but the IDF [Israeli military] believes that… it would not be morally sound to investigate” them.

He reported that this was “due to the immense and complex quantity of them that took place in the kibbutzim and southern Israeli communities.”

The Ynet article also reported that “at least” one fifth of the Israeli army deaths in Gaza since the ground invasion began were also due to “friendly fire” incidents.

In recent weeks the occupation has faced increased internal pressure to investigate the failings of October 7.

On Monday, December 11, in Tel Aviv, family members of those Israelis who died on October 7 established a new group calling for an official Israeli government investigation into the events of that day.

One of the speakers accused the government of a “cover-up.”

The Israeli regime does indeed appear to be covering up a lot of the evidence.

The Jerusalem Post reported recently that cars containing the blood stains or ashes of Israelis who died on October 7 would be crushed and—in what the paper said was a first—buried in a cemetery.

The paper provided a religious pretext for all this. Nonetheless, this is a worrying development which amounts to a state-sanctioned destruction of what could potentially be some of the most important forensic evidence from October 7.

Since that day, there has been a steadily growing mountain of evidence that many, if not most, Israelis killed that day were killed by the Israeli army itself.

This evidence has been reported in English almost entirely by independent media, including The Electronic Intifada, The Grayzone, The Cradle and Mondoweiss.

In one of the most recent revelations, an Israeli air force colonel admitted to a Hebrew podcast that the air force blew up Israeli homes in the settlements but insisted they never did so “without permission.”

Colonel Nof Erez also said that October 7 was a “mass Hannibal” event, a reference to a controversial Israeli military doctrine called the Hannibal Directive.

Named after an ancient Carthaginian general who poisoned himself rather than be captured alive, the Hannibal Directive allows Israeli forces to adopt any means necessary to stop Israelis being captured alive, even at the cost of killing the captives.

(The Electronic Intifada) by Asa Winstanley

