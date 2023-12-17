December 17, 2023
Drone footage released by the Israeli military in November shows the extent of the destruction of the cars fleeing the Supernova rave on October 7, likely inflicted by Israeli drones and helicopters. Photo: RT/Israeli military.

Drone footage released by the Israeli military in November shows the extent of the destruction of the cars fleeing the Supernova rave on October 7, likely inflicted by Israeli drones and helicopters. Photo: RT/Israeli military.