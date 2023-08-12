The minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Yván Gil, expressed through a statement Venezuela’s concern about fake news aimed at hindering the peace process currently underway in the neighboring country, Colombia.

The statement condemned all attempts to torpedo the Colombian peace process aimed at ending decades of armed conflict in the country. The statement also denounced all attempts to build a narrative about armed groups allegedly using Venezuelan territory to generate instability and carry out terrorist acts in Colombia.

La República Bolivariana de Venezuela expresa su profunda preocupación ante las escandalosas informaciones difundidas por algunos sectores el día de hoy, que intentan minar el proceso de paz que se desarrolla en los actuales momentos en la República de Colombia. pic.twitter.com/LSHM2clmZo — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) August 9, 2023

The statement comes after the mainstream Colombian outlet, Semana magazine, published a report making allegations that an armed faction of the Colombian guerrilla organization, National Liberation Army (ELN), had hatched a plot to assassinate the attorney general of Colombia, and that they had used Venezuelan territory for planning and training purposes.

The ELN delegation participating in the peace process has denounced Semana for spreading fake news and attempting to harm the Colombian peace process.

An unofficial translation of the statement is provided below:

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its deep concern over fake news disseminated by some sectors that attempt to undermine the peace process currently underway in the Republic of Colombia.

In view of the series of rumors, which are being spread in Colombia with dubious intentions, and which attempt to build a narrative on the use of our territory for the purpose of generating instability and terrorism, an exhaustive and transparent investigation has been ordered to establish the truth.

The Government of Venezuela urges the Government of Colombia, as well as the countries and organizations that guarantee and accompany the peace process, to continue supporting the commitments acquired in terms of the total peace plan, and to condemn any attempt to sabotage it, as well as condemn any intention to suggest the possibility that our territory is being used for these rumored plans.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela condemns any attempt to hinder the peaceful solution that is finally on the horizon after decades of armed conflict in Colombia and the suffering of the country’s people, while reaffirming its commitment to continue contributing and actively joining the process of total peace in the sister Republic of Colombia.

Caracas, August 9, 2023

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

