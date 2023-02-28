This Monday, the Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil, arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, to participate in the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations Organization (UN).

“We arrived in Geneva, on behalf of the President Nicolas Maduro and the people of Venezuela, to present, at the 52nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the truth about a country which has faced attempted subjugation with criminal sanctions,“ wrote Gil on social media.

Llegamos a Ginebra, en nombre del Presidente @NicolasMaduro y el pueblo de Venezuela, para presentar en el 52° período de sesiones del Consejo de #DDHH de las Naciones Unidas la verdad de un país que ha intentado ser doblegado con sanciones criminales para atentar su buen vivir. pic.twitter.com/YgGNwUOs7W — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) February 27, 2023

Venezuela and Zimbabwe

This Monday, Foreign Minister Gil also met in Geneva with Zimbabwe Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyamb Ziyamb.

“Fruitful meeting with Zimbabwean Minister of Justice, Legal Affairs and Parliamentarians, H.E. Mr. Ziyamb Ziyamb, to whom we convey our best wishes, to continue deepening our bilateral relations, sharing the defense of the United Nations Charter,” Gil wrote on social media.

Fructífera reunión con el Ministro de Justicia, Asuntos Jurídicos y Parlamentarios de Zimbabue, S.E. Sr. Ziyambi Ziyamb a quien le transmitimos los mejores deseos para seguir profundizando nuestras relaciones bilaterales, compartiendo la defensa de la Carta de Naciones Unidas pic.twitter.com/xcgoaTHx6a — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) February 27, 2023

Relations Between Venezuela and Zimbabwe

Venezuela and Zimbabwe are committed to continue strengthening bilateral relations in education, mining, and health.

In December 2022, Telesur and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding to continue opening communication channels as part of south–south cooperation. This alliance between Telesur and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation seeks to project the reality regarding these countries and to defend them against the constant misrepresentation of Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and other countries blockaded by the US and its vassal states.

The UN Human Rights Council

The Human Rights Council, made up of 47 states responsible for the promotion and protection of human rights throughout the world, is an intergovernmental body within the United Nations system .

UN High Commissioner

At the end of January 2023, Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro received the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, Miraflores Palace in Caracas. At the meeting, the national president reiterated to the UN high commissioner his willingness to work jointly to protect human rights.

#EnVivo 📹 | Reunión con Volker Türk, Alto Comisionado de la ONU para los DD.HH. https://t.co/Zo12gNvn8q — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 27, 2023

(Últimas Noticias) by Janna Corredor with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.