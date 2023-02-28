During the commemoration of 34 years since “El Caracazo,” Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said that there will be no neoliberal restoration in Venezuela.

She said this in reference to the neoliberal measures taken by the Venezuelan governments during the Fourth Republic, before the Bolivarian Revolution, and the recent baseless accusations of President Nicolás Maduro being neoliberal.

“There will be no neoliberal restoration in Venezuela,” said Vice President Rodríguez. “There will be a victorious resistance of our people.”

During the ceremony held at the San Carlos Barracks, Rodríguez pointed out that the people are facing a new stage of imperialist onslaught. However, she stressed that Venezuelans have reached a high level of awareness and resistance.

“In this victorious resistance of our people, there is the rebellious spirit, the anti-imperialist spirit of February 27,” Rodríguez stated. “A story that translates into what has been the vindication of our historical roots of our father, Simón Bolívar.”

Rodríguez added that there are significant differences from what happened during the Fourth Republic. She said that in the 24 years since the Bolivarian Revolution, the people have conquered important demands through “the social protection system inherited from Commander Hugo Chávez.”

“The people today are accompanied by a revolution,” Rodríguez said. “There is President Nicolás Maduro, not a lackey, not a servile, but one of you in Miraflores Palace.”

She stressed that Venezuela has been a target for US imperialism because it represents the project of Simón Bolívar and Hugo Chávez.

“Venezuela has always been the target of empires, of their perverse, criminal plans to seize not only its great material wealth but also to defeat the historical project that means a rebellious people, an anti-imperialist people,” Vice President Rodríguez stated.

In Venezuela, the United States ruled

Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela Diosdado Cabello also participated in the ceremony. He said that the United States governed Venezuela during the Fourth Republic.

“Year ’89, a neoliberal [IMF] package. Some immoral people want to compare the situations. At that time, it is not only that the government in power had the support of the United States — no — the United States ruled here,” said Cabello.

He also pointed out that in the Caracazo, many of the dead bear the signature of Carlos Andrés Pérez, whom Cabello labeled as a “confessed murderer.”

“There was no OAS, UN, International Criminal Court. There was none of that,” Cabello added. “On the contrary, George Walker Bush came here and congratulated them.”

(RedRadioVE) by Yucsealis Rincón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

