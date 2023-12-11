CELAC and CARICOM helped to bring about the high-level meeting between the presidents of Venezuela and Guyana on December 14.

Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, thanked the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for the efforts these organizations took to promote dialogue between Venezuela and Guyana.

The chancellor emphasized that the intervention of both multilateral bodies made possible the high-level meeting to be held by presidents Nicolás Maduro and Irfaan Ali next Thursday, December 14, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In a message posted on social media, Foreign Minister Gil expressed his gratitude for the diplomatic offices’ efforts.

“Venezuela appreciates the efforts by CELAC and CARICOM to promote direct high-level dialogue with the Cooperative Republic of Guyana through the presidential meeting to be held next December 14,” wrote Gil. “The government of President Nicolás Maduro and the Venezuelan people have full certainty that the territorial dispute will only be resolved through dialogue, mutual respect, and commitment to preserve the region as a zone of peace, free from interference.”

Venezuela agradece las gestiones por parte de CELAC y CARICOM para impulsar el diálogo directo de alto nivel con la República Cooperativa de Guyana a través de la reunión presidencial que se realizará el próximo 14 de diciembre. El gobierno del presidente @NicolasMaduro y el… pic.twitter.com/SSzSJIH6kB — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) December 10, 2023

The meeting of next Thursday, December 14, was announced this Saturday by the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, through a letter addressed to Presidents Nicolás Maduro and Irfaan Ali. The text of Gonsalves’ letter was also published, in English, by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister on social media.

Gonsalves’ text indicates that both presidents have shown their willingness to seek a peaceful coexistence in the area. It also highlights that the meeting will be held under the auspices of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), of which Gonsalves is president pro tempore, and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CARICOM). The meeting will be attended by the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.