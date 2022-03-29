Full In Person Classes: Venezuela’s Minister of Education Notes Rise in School Attendance

This Monday, March 28, Venezuela’s Minister for Education Yelitze Santaella highlighted the recent rise in school attendance on the day the Venezuelan government choose to start full in person classes at all labels, after the restrictions taken since the beginning of COVID-19 on March 2020.

During an interview with the VTV programm Al Aire, Santaella commented that there has been a notable influx of students attending education institutions at virtually all levels, with 29,000 institutions open for classes this week.

She noted that 15,753 staffing teams were activated throughout the country in 7,868 state-run schools, 4,086 private schools, 689 subsidized schools, 362 autonomous schools, and 345 municipal schools. As of this Monday, all of these institutions had 100% enrollment rates.

Similarly, she spoke about all of the work being done by educators, teachers, workers, administrators, parents, and other representatives of students, to make the return to the classroom possible.

She also said that all of the students will be enthusiastically received so that they are incorporated into their respective learning environments with all of the pedagogical tools necessary for the academic year, as attended to by the Venezuelan government.

Vaccination campain

Santaella then went on to comment on how the vaccination campaign for children and teenagers has gone according to plan.

She remarked that “we don’t think that COVID-19 is over, we should maintain the restrictions and protocols in order to keep the virus from spreading and to keep.”

In this regard, she explained that 97% of Venezuela’s adult population is vaccinated, while 73% of children have received the vaccine.

She then stated that these numbers represent those persons who answered the call of the Venezuelan government to protect young ones against COVID-19.

This past March 24, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, confirmed the national plan for students throughout the country to return completely to in-person classes, starting this Monday, both in elementary and primary education.

“Starting the next week, classes will return 100% to normal at schools and universities,” President Maduro said at that time. “All classes, the experiment is over, things ended well, we’re all vaccinated and now we will have full classrooms.”

Featured image: Venezuelan Minister of Education Yelitze Santaella. Photo: RedRadioVe.

(RedRadioVe) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

