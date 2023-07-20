According to data from the Venezuelan Exporters Association (AVEX), Venezuela’s exports—excluding the energy sector—have reached approximately $3 billion so far in 2023.

AVEX president, Ramón Goyo, explained this past Wednesday that in 2021, the country exported a total of $1.8 billion. In 2022, this figure jumped to approximately $2.8 billion.

According to Goyo, Venezuela’s main markets are the European Union, the United States—whose governments maintain illegal sanctions against Venezuela—and Latin American countries, without specific information provided. “Among the main non-oil export destinations for the private sector, Latin American and European countries stand out,” a report published by the company Oceanika21 outlined. “For the public sector, Asia is the main recipient of cargo from Venezuela.”

Among the most notable items in Venezuelan non-oil exports are shrimp, crabs, prawns, fresh fish, timber, and coffee. According to Goyo, “this year, we exported approximately 2,000 tons of organic cocoa.” Rum, radiators, lead accumulators, and PVC pipes for construction are other relevant items significant in export value.

The Venezuelan government reported last January that the two main goals for this year in foreign trade are to increase non-traditional exports and to promote favorable conditions for domestic and foreign investment.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

