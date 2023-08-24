August 25, 2023
Swearing-in ceremony for Venezuela's new electoral authorities led by the president of parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, held on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Photo: X/@Asamblea_Ven.

Swearing-in ceremony for Venezuela's new electoral authorities led by the president of parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, held on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Photo: X/@Asamblea_Ven.