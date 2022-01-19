Venezuela and Peru Fully Normalize Diplomatic Relations

On Monday, January 17, during a ceremony at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro received the credentials of the Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to Venezuela, Librado Orozco Zapata. Venezuela and Peru have now fully normalized their diplomatic relations, after both countries announced their approval for the exchange of ambassadors.

This marks the beginning of a new era in relations between Caracas and Lima after four years of discord, as Peru’s previous right-wing governments joined the so-called Lima Group in the US-led destabilization attempts against Venezuela.

Librado Orozco studied Literature and Law at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, and also has a degree in International Relations from the Diplomatic Academy of Peru. He has served in the embassies of Peru in the Russian Federation, Hungary, Canada, and was also part of the Permanent Representation of Peru before the Security Council of the United Nations.

Venezuela is thus strengthening its ties of cooperation and brotherhood with countries of the world based on the Bolivarian diplomacy principles of peace, respect for self-determination and support for a multicentric and pluripolar world.

President Maduro also received, on the same day, the credentials of the Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelkader Hadjazi.