The vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, arrived in the Republic of India to participate in the Ninth Conclave of the Industrial Confederation of India and Latin America and the Caribbean, to be held in the city of New Delhi.

Upon reaching India this Wednesday, August 2, the vice president was received by the Venezuelan ambassador to India, Capaya Rodríguez González, together with various diplomatic representatives of that nation.

The conclave will be held in the city of New Delhi on the days of this Thursday, August 3, and Friday, August 4.

Vice President Rodríguez made a statement that during these meetings, Venezuela will work to build a bilateral agenda “that will benefit our peoples,” according to a post she published via social media.

The first assembly of this kind was held in 2007, and at that time brought together numerous ministers of foreign affairs and trade from different Latin American countries and India.

Since then, the Conclave has become one of India’s most important multi-sectoral events, convening the two most dynamic regions of the Global South, as stated by the official website of the gathering. The last one was held in 2018 in Santiago, Chile.

In recent decades, India has had a growing presence in Latin America, which demonstrates the interest of investors and companies from both India and the Latin American region to increase and strengthen relations bilaterally, multilaterally, and most likely plurilaterally in future as well.

Venezuela and India currently hold agreements in strategic areas such as trade and economy, pharmaceuticals, health, oil, mining, education, science and technology, culture, agribusiness, and tourism, among many others.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

