The Vuelta a la Patria Program of the Venezuelan government repatriated 162 Venezuelans from Peru, reported the Venezuelan deputy foreign minister for Latin America, Rander Peña.

The reptariating flight, belonging to the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa), took off from Jorge Chávez International Airport, in Lima, Peru, on Friday, September 1, with 162 Venezuelan nationals who voluntarily decided to return to Venezuela, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Deputy Minister Peña stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that many of these Venezuelans who returned were victims of trafficking, xenophobia, and discrimination.

“On behalf of President Nicolás Maduro, we welcomed back 162 Venezuelan nationals from Peru, many of whom were victims of trafficking, xenophobia, discrimination, and hatred,” Peña posted on social media. “Thanks to the Vuelta a la Patria Plan, they are now safe in their country. They made the best decision: to return home!”

En nombre del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro recibimos a 162 connacionales provenientes de Perú, muchos de ellos víctimas de trata de blanca, xenofobia, discriminación, odio, gracias al Plan Vuelta a la Patria ahora estan seguros en su País. ¡Tomaron la mejor decisión: Volver a casa! pic.twitter.com/pQY8RaUtxx — Rander Peña Ramírez (@RanderPena) September 1, 2023

The minister further added that since its creation, the program has repatriated 342,880 Venezuelans from various countries.

The social program has allowed the free return of Venezuelans in vulnerable situations who were stranded in various countries without resources to return to their homeland.

The deputy minister also commented that Venezuela recently proposed at the Regional and South American Migration Conference held in Panama the organization of a global conference of migrants in Venezuela to discuss the fundamental rights of all migrants in the world in order to protect their rights and freedom of movement.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

