September 2, 2023
Images showing the moment when a gunman tried to assassinate Argentinian Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner outside her home in Buenos Aires, on September 1, 2022. File photo.

Images showing the moment when a gunman tried to assassinate Argentinian Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner outside her home in Buenos Aires, on September 1, 2022. File photo.