Venezuelan extreme right wing opposition continues in its preparations ahead of primary elections that will decide who their single candidate will be for the presidential elections of 2024. The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUEDE) coalition has formally announced a campaign to launch a nationwide consultation regarding its presidential primaries.

Omar Barboza, executive secretary of the coalition, informed that a first meeting was held on Monday, May 23, with the participation of six commissions that are in charge of designing the itinerary for the consultation.

La ahora plataforma unitaria, otrora MUD, dice que hará consulta nacional, relacionada con las primarias. ¿A quién, dónde, cuándo le peguntarán? No se cansan de burlarse de los ciudadanos. — Eréndira Gómez (@Cuaimadeverdad) May 23, 2022

The commissions discussed a nationwide plan for the opposition, and matters such as communication, strategy, organization and political and social alliances. A website will soon be launched to receive suggestions, complaints, proposals and ideas to consolidate the primary election process of the Venezuelan extreme right.

La Plataforma Unitaria Democrática (PUEDE) informó que iniciará un proceso de consultas con todos los factores del país, sobre la mejor manera de realizar las elecciones primarias. — Eugenio G. Martínez (@puzkas) May 23, 2022

A lost battle?

A lost battle?

In recent months, numerous opposition groups have expressed their interest in participating in the 2024 presidential elections. However, this process has been marked by division and internal struggles within the right that have distanced the different factions from a common consensus. While some opposition sectors have expressed their willingness to participate in the primaries, they want to do so behind the backs of State institutions like the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), institutions that are responsible for conducting the elections and the security of the procedure. Other right-wing leaders have preferred not to organize internal selection processes or primary elections, as was affirmed several weeks ago by former candidate for mayor of Caracas, Antonio Ecarri. Featured image: Omar Barboza, president of Un Nuevo Tiempo political party, speaking at a press conference at the US National Press Club in Washington, on January 12, 2011. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images. (RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz Translation: Orinoco Tribune OT/GMS/SC

