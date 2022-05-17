Venezuela’s Unitary Platform (G4) Confirms Presidential Aspirations for 2024 & Primaries

With the promise of initiating a “deep consultation process” throughout Venezuela, the Unitary Platform, also known as G4, formally launched itself into Venezuela’s electoral arena with a view to participating in the 2024 presidential elections.

The coalition of far-right political parties, organizations, and other interests, which represents some of Venezuela’s most stridently anti-Chavista elements, issued an official statement stating that it is on the way to building a powerful mechanism for internal elections to select a presidential candidate.

“The presidential candidate of the democratic forces will be chosen by a broad and plural primary process that will take place in the year 2023,” reads the text released by those sectors of the extreme right.

The party reiterated the recent appointment of Omar Barboza as the new executive secretary of the Unitary Platform, for the purpose of contributing to the political debate and strengthening the unity of the opposition forces in question. Barboza will work with the Unitary Platform’s technical and political team to fulfill his duties, the statement added.

Renewal or re-accommodating?

With this statement, Venezuela’s Unitary Platform announced that a renewal process is underway to achieve greater inclusion, through the implementation of regulations covering its operation.

In addition, the party announced that it will have regional and municipal organizations, as well as international chapters in all possible countries. With this, they made clear the connections they aspire to maintain with foreign governments and elements on the road to the year 2024.

“We reiterate that the united struggle has as its fundamental objective to achieve political change, understanding that this is the only true way to stop the suffering of millions of Venezuelans,” the statement said.

Featured image: Venezuelan opposition leadership celebrating victory in parliamentary elections in 2015. Since then, mistake by mistake, the opposition has brought itself to near-extinction. Photo: Reuters/C. Rawlins.

