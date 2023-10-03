Honduras’s domestic literacy program, promoted by Honduran President Xiomara Castro, has been showing great advances. The program is backed by Cuban specialists and Cuba’s proven “Yes I Can” method.

Honduras’ Education Minister Daniel Sponda announced that four municipalities in Honduras are now officially free of illiteracy, reporting that over two thousands Hondurans learned to read and write.

The minister said the achievement was possible thanks to the commitment of teachers, the counselling of 123 Cuban specialists on their mission, and the efforts of volunteers.

“On behalf of my government, I would like to congratulate the Honduran authorities for this huge effort and the outcomes that will be a noteworthy memory in everyone’s lives,” said Cuban Ambassador to Honduras Juan Loforte.

According to information released, local authorities are planning to declare the regions of Silca, Esquipulas del Norte, Gualaco, San Francisco de La Paz, and San Esteban as illiteracy-free territories, with six more municipalities slated to eradicate illiteracy by November.

(Prensa Latina)

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.