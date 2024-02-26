Yemen’s Armed Forces have announced staging a raft of missile and drone strikes against a US oil tanker and a number of US warships in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocidal Washington-backed Israeli war.

“The naval forces in the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the US oil tanker ‘Torm Thor’ in the Gulf of Aden with several appropriate naval missiles,” the forces said in a statement on Saturday.

“Meanwhile, the drone air force targeted a number of US warships in the Red Sea with several drones,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the strikes came in protest at the “plight of the Palestinian people.”

The Israeli regime launched the war on October 7, 2023, following the al-Aqsa Flood, a surprise operation staged by Palestine’s resistance movements against the illegal Israeli occupation.

So far, nearly 30,000 people, mostly women and children, have died in the military onslaught that enjoys unreserved political and military support on the part of the United States, Tel Aviv’s main benefactor.

The UN reports taking place of gross human rights violations, including possible war crimes, during the Israeli regime’s ongoing genocidal war against Gaza.

The Yemeni forces vowed to keep up their operations as long as the regime sustains the war and a concomitant siege that it has been employing against Gaza.

The Saturday operations were also meant “as part of the response to the US-British aggression on our country,” the forces said, referring to violent and often deadly attacks that the United States and the UK have been conducting against numerous targets across the Arab Peninsula country in reaction to the pro-Palestinian strikes.

Also on Saturday, the Pentagon announced that US and British military forces had carried out a joint operation against 18 targets across Yemen.

It defined the attacks as “necessary and proportionate strikes,” alleging that they were conducted against “eight locations in Yemen,” including purported weapons storage facilities, drones, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter.

On Monday, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah popular resistance movement, said in a post on X that the continuation of the US-led strikes on Yemen gave the Israeli regime a chance to continue its brutal attacks against the people of Gaza.

He, however, asserted that “the US and the British should know that Yemen’s position will not change or break, but the country will become stronger and it remains committed to its stance.”

(PressTV)

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.