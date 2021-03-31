35 Tons of Medical Supplies Arrive in Venezuela from China (12th Shipment)

This Tuesday, March 30, a total of 35 tons of supplies and medical equipment from the People’s Republic of China arrived in Venezuela to prevent, combat and comprehensively control COVID-19, in addition to other related diseases.

The information was provided by Foreign Affairs Minister, Jorge Arreaza, who in the company with the Vice Minister of Health, Gerardo Briceño, indicated that this represents the 12th shipment that has arrived in Venezuela from the Asian giant during these pandemic times.

“We received the 12th flight of the airlift established with China, thanks to the cooperation of the Chinese people and Government, its President Xi Jinping, and the coordination that President Nicolás Maduro has managed to carry out despite the blockade,” said Arreaza.

He indicated that since the pandemic was declared worldwide, the national government has had the unconditional cooperation of its allies. “To the great powers in the world for peace, humanitarian powers, we thank you for this important effort for the life of the people,” the top Venezuelan diplomat remarked.

For his part, Deputy Minister of Health Gerardo Briceño highlighted that medicines and medical equipment were received “to strengthen the health system, kits for the diagnosis of CoOVID-19 and medicines to treat chronic diseases.”

Featured image: Venezuelan chancellor Jorge Arreaza and Deputy Health Minister, Gerardo Briceño receiving the 12th shipment from China with medical equipment and drugs to fight COVID-19 and other chronic diseases. Photo courtesy of MPPRE.

(Ultimas Noticias) by Jeisnimar Nair Silva

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

