Venezuelans from all corners of the country converged in the capital on Thursday, April 30, to demand the end of US-imposed unilateral coercive measures, culminating in a 12-day mobilization that traversed the country with the slogan: “Venezuela without sanctions and in peace.”

The meeting at 11:00 a.m. in the Jardín Botánico sector of the Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro Highway marked the conclusion of the first phase of the Great National Pilgrimage Against Sanctions that began on April 19.

Venezuelans have taken to the streets to denounce the impact of the sanctions on the people of the nation, underscoring that they do not simply affect the government but also directly affect the daily lives and livelihoods of every Venezuelan family.

The initiative, which has the support of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, is an act of national unity that transcends partisan differences to prioritize the recovery of the country’s future and the right to a dignified life.

During the 12 days of pilgrimage throughout the national territory, the participants have upheld the message that the end of the economic blockade is the indispensable condition for social stability.

The arrival of the march in the Venezuelan capital marks the final milestone of a logistical and human deployment whose objective is to highlight to the international community the urgency of ending the coercive measures that suffocate the national economy.

The atmosphere in Caracas reflects the culmination of a collective effort that aims to turn the fatigue from the miles traveled into a political and social force capable of driving a change in US foreign policy toward Venezuela, reaffirming sovereignty and the pursuit of a national consensus for peace.

On Wednesday, at an event in Aragua state, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez emphasized that national unity is the main tool to overcome the financial difficulties imposed from abroad for more than a decade.

In this context, she reiterated the call to the international community to support Venezuela’s right to regain its full commercial freedom without conditions imposed from abroad.

On Thursday, Rodríguez led a massive motorized caravan as part of the popular march that symbolized the determination of a people demanding the definitive end of unilateral coercive measures and respect for national sovereignty.

At the closing of the pilgrimage, a concert took place at the Simón Bolívar Park in La Carlota. Eight stages were set up for the concert, one for each star on the national flag.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SH