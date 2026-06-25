Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Speaking at the opening of the Second World Retailers Congress 2026, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez reported that real food consumption grew by 28% during the first five months of 2026 compared to the same period last year, highlighting that the economic progress of the nation is clearly reflected in recent statistics.

During the opening ceremony for the event, which took place this Tuesday, June 23, and hosted numerous national and international guests, Rodríguez stated that the retail sector now provides 644,000 direct jobs, while the number of new businesses has increased by 147% and new brands have grown by 49%. “Today, Venezuela has 1,600 supermarkets, 73 hypermarkets, and a network of 6,000 pharmacies that, together, ensure the supply of both food and medicine,” she explained.

High share of domestic production

Rodríguez added that 90% of the products found on supermarket and grocery store shelves are domestically produced, and urged citizens and businesses to support local industries. “Let’s continue down this path of national production,” she emphasized, “let nothing distract us, and certainly let’s not consider abandoning national production in favor of imports.”

The acting president stated that it is essential for domestic production, distribution, and marketing processes to have the support of the national government. She thanked Italo Atencio, the president of the National Association of Supermarkets and Self-Service Stores (ANSA), for the invitation to participate in the congress, noting that the administration’s policies allow for a gradual recovery of workers’ incomes, which in turn helps revitalize domestic consumption.

Public distribution networks and GDP growth

The acting president emphasized that the public sector’s food distribution network remains one of the most vital components of the Venezuelan economy, covering 37% of the national supply. “On a weekend, the public distribution sector can handle up to 30,000 tons, demonstrating a significant logistical and infrastructural capacity,” she reported, praising the efforts of the public sector working class.

Rodríguez also reported that the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) projects a 6.5% GDP increase for Venezuela this year. She noted that the country is steadily bouncing back from a 2.1% growth rate in the first quarter, which had been affected by the naval blockade imposed by the US empire against Venezuela at the end of 2025.

“We are growing in food production,” she stated, “in grains, in animal protein, and in seafood, which demonstrates the joint effort and the productive national unity that exists in Venezuela.” She continued to explain that the next step is internationalization, aiming to transform Venezuela into a food-exporting powerhouse.

Food industry contributions to the economy

During the congress, Juvenal Arbeláez, the president of the Venezuelan Chamber of the Food Industry (Cavidea), reported that the domestic food industry currently contributes more than $32 billion to the national economy, making the sector a key engine for production, transport, and logistics.

Arbeláez highlighted that when agricultural and manufacturing GDP are combined, the sector generates between 3.5% and 4% of added value to the total national GDP. He reported significant growth in the first half of 2026 compared to 2025, including a 29% increase in rice production, a 60% surge in processed tuna, an 8% rise in sardine production, and a 20% increase in powdered milk.

The business leader added that this positive trend extends to the production of cereals, animal proteins, fats, and sugar, reaffirming that Venezuela has the necessary potential to continue advancing toward food sovereignty and the revitalization of its agro-industrial infrastructure.

Despite the positive economic growth indicators, many Venezuelans continue to struggle with their day-to-day finances, especially when dealing with stagnant salaries paired with an inflationary phenomenon that has not yet been fully defeated.

In addition, many Venezuelans, especially those living in more rural areas outside the capital of Caracas, complain strongly about growing deficiencies in access to public services, including necessities such as electricity and water.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/AU