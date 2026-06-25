Venezuelan cadets alongside high-ranked officials paying tribute to the Liberator Simón Bolívar in the National Pantheon in Caracas on June 24, 2026. Photo: IG/@minjusticia_ve.

Venezuelan cadets alongside high-ranked officials paying tribute to the Liberator Simón Bolívar in the National Pantheon in Caracas on June 24, 2026. Photo: IG/@minjusticia_ve.