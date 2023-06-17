The African peace mission, headed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, has arrived in Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The delegation was received in Kiev on Friday, June 16, by Ukraine’s special representative for Africa and the Middle East, Ambassador Maksym Subkh, and by South Africa’s ambassador to Ukraine, André Groenwald.

[ARRIVAL]: His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived at Nemishaeve Railway Station in Ukraine and is received by Ukraine's Special Envoy for Africa & the Middle East Ambassador Maksym Subhk and South African Ambassador to Ukraine Mr Andre Groenewald.… pic.twitter.com/Jk8V8n2v9O — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 16, 2023

Ramaphosa was accompanied by the president of Senegal, Macky Sall, and representatives of the presidents of Uganda, Congo, and Egypt.

The South African president declared that “the African Peace Mission offers an African perspective and calls for a peace process” to put an end to the hostilities in Ukraine.

The African mission will later go to St. Petersburg, Russia, where President Ramaphosa and the other delegates will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, June 17.

The European Union has announced that it will not support the African peace plan in Ukraine if it implies freezing the conflict.

