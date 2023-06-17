June 17, 2023
Venezuelan Minister for Interior and Justice Remigio Ceballos speaking with the Yukpa community in Zulia state, June 12, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@MijpVzla.

Venezuelan Minister for Interior and Justice Remigio Ceballos speaking with the Yukpa community in Zulia state, June 12, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@MijpVzla.