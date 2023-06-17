The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, met with the Minister of State for International Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy.
The meeting was held at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, on Friday, June 16.
The Venezuelan president and the UAE minister discussed various issues, in addition to reviewing the bilateral cooperation agenda, within the framework of the principles of solidarity, respect and mutual recognition.
Earlier on Friday, Al Hashimy met with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, where they discussed issues of binational interest. She also met with Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil.
Venezuela and the United Arab Emirates have robust bilateral relations and agreements in different areas such as air transport, trade, economy, housing, food processing, and others.
Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy’s visit to Venezuela is part of her tour of several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Before traveling to Caracas, she visited Colombia, Paraguay, and Costa Rica.
(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/SC/AF
