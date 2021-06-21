ALBA-TCP to Hold Summit During Battle of Carabobo Bicentennial Celebration

On June 24, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) will hold its 19th summit of heads of state and government, confirmed the executive secretary Sacha Llorenti yesterday.

“On June 24, in commemoration of the events of Carabobo, the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of @ALBATCP will be held,” wrote Llorenti on his Twitter account. “Ours is an alliance for life and for independence.”

RELATED CONTENT: Cuba Thanks ALBA-TCP for its Support Against US Blockade

El 24 de junio, en conmemoración de la gesta de Carabobo, se celebrará la XIX Cumbre de Jefes de Estado y de Gobierno del @ALBATCP. La nuestra es una Alianza por la Vida y por la Independencia. pic.twitter.com/kbeOjUUPTI — Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) June 20, 2021

Expectations

In a recent interview with journalist Denis Rogatyuk for the Voces sin Fronteras podcast, the Bolivian diplomat Llorenti indicated that the bloc will continue to strengthen regional integration between member countries faced with global challenges and threats to their peoples.

RELATED CONTENT: ALBA-TCP Rejects OAS Secretary General’s Statements on Mexico

“We are working to further strengthen our alliance and make a qualitative leap towards unity,” said the executive secretary, “in a landscape in which the United States, allied with regional oligarchies, is generating a boycott of integration efforts.”

During the 18th ALBA-TCP Summit, held virtually on December 14, 2020, ALBA-TCP ratified its commitment to strengthening the regional body.

Featured image: Banner with the next ALBA-TCP summit information. Photo courtesy of @SachaLlorenti.

(Ultimas Noticias) with RedRadioVE content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL