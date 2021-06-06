ALBA-TCP Rejects OAS Secretary General’s Statements on Mexico

The member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America and the Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) have strongly rejected the verbal attack by the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, on the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard.

The Executive Secretary of ALBA-TCP, Sacha Llorenti, informed this on Saturday, June 5, through a post in his Twitter account @SachaLlorenti, where he attached an official statement by the regional body criticizing Almagro’s statements.

Los países miembros de @ALBATCP rechazan enérgicamente el vergonzoso ataque verbal del Secretario General de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), @Almagro_OEA2015, al Secretario de Relaciones Exteriores de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos, Marcelo Ebrard. pic.twitter.com/YaHg0evg0M — Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) June 5, 2021

”The member countries of @ALBATCP strongly reject the shameful verbal attack by the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), @Almagro_OEA2015, on the Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard,” Llorenti wrote.

A few hours before the start of the midterm elections in Mexico—the largest election in the history of the nation according to Mexico’s National Electoral Institute (INE) itself, the OAS Secretary General charged at Ebrard, calling him responsible for the Mexico City Metro tragedy a few weeks ago in which 26 people died. This attack came after Ebrard questioned the role of Almagro as enabler of the coup d’etat in Bolivia in 2019.

