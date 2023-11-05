In a much-awaited speech that an entire nation has been harboring hopes on, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah finally broke silence, addressing masses of people all over the world almost a month after the Palestinian resistance scored a historic victory against the “Israeli” occupation regime, through the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

The victorious operation drove the Zionist regime crazy, prompting a brutal indiscriminate and uninterrupted aggression that massacred thousands of innocent civilians in Gaza. Eventually, in response, the Palestinian resistance has been answering every act of aggression, and so has Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and Yemen’s Ansarullah. Yet, no word was uttered by Sayyed Nasrallah before Friday, November 3, driving the “Israeli”regime’s establishment crazier amid the unending ambiguity.

At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah welcomed the masses that attended the festival of renewing the pledge of allegiance to the martyrs of Hezbollah, the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, and the Lebanese civilians. He then addressed the families of the martyrs who lost their lives in the “Israeli” aggression, expressing his solidarity with them for the honorable and divine martyrdom of their loved ones, whether in Lebanon, Gaza, West Bank, or wherever a person is martyred in the course of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which His Eminence termed as an extending battle on multiple fronts and battlefields.

There is no battle as legitimate on the humanitarian, ethical, and religious levels as the battle of fighting the Zionists, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored, stressing that the real power lies within the belief, insight, awareness, deep commitment to the cause, and the enormous readiness of the families of the martyrs to sacrifice their loved ones.

The Hezbollah leader congratulated the legendary and unparalleled people of Gaza, saying that he was speechless when it comes to describing the grandiosity, steadfastness, and patience of the people of Gaza and the West Bank.

Sayyed Nasrallah thanked in particular the Iraqi and Yemeni resistance for extending their military support to the heart of this blessed battle. He further noted that recent years have been very tough on Palestine, especially with the current “extremist, idiot, stupid, and brutal ‘Israeli’ government.”

His Eminence listed the principal demands of the Palestinians, which include the liberation of detainees, ending the siege on the Gaza Strip, and stopping and dismantling the new Zionist settlement projects in the West Bank. He further highlighted that the Palestinian cause and what was taking place in Palestine were forgotten by the world and was pushed to the bottom of the world’s interests, while at the same time the enemy’s policy was becoming more insolent.

“There must be an event that resets the cause of occupied Palestine as the world’s principal cause, and this happened through Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, the decision of which was 100% Palestinian and was kept a secret from everybody,” Nasrallah said.

The organizers of the operation kept it secret from other Palestinian factions and the movements of the Axis of Resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah said, and made it clear that this did not annoy those movements since the top secrecy of the operation was behind its enormous success, thanks to the factor of the surprise and shock.

“The decision, implementation, and the secrecy around Operation Al-Aqsa Flood all prove that this was a purely Palestinian decision,” the Hezbollah leader underlined, adding that “the true decision-makers are the resistance leaders, resistance people, and resistance fighters.”

Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Sayyed Nasrallah said, created a security, military, political, psychological, and morale earthquake within the occupation entity, and it will have impacts on the present and future of this entity. It also exposed the weakness and fragility of the entity, and showed that “Israel” is indeed “weaker than a spider’s web.”

His Eminence further noted that the US rushed to hold this shaking entity to stand again and recover, and to protect it. “The US rush to help the ‘Israeli’ entity exposes the weakness of this entity. Since the first days, ‘Israel’ demanded new US weapons, is this a strong ‘state’ that can stand on its own?” Sayyed Nasrallah wondered.

“Despite the US support, the ‘Israeli’ entity couldn’t regain the initiative,” His Eminence added.

As he hailed the wise, daring, and correct decision of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the level of timing, which he said deserves all the offered sacrifices, Sayyed Nasrallah made clear that this operation established a new historic phase of the struggle against the Zionist enemy, as well as a new phase in the fate of the Palestinian people, the peoples of the region, and their countries.

“It was clear since the first hours of the operation that the enemy was distracted, lost, and shocked,” Sayyed Nasrallah continued, adding that it seems that “Israeli” governments do not take into consideration the lessons learned from its past experiences with the resistance movements in Lebanon and Palestine.

“Among the top mistakes the ‘Israelis’ committed and are still committing is setting goals that they cannot achieve or reach, and the ‘Israeli’ enemy is repeating its mistake of the July 2006 war when it set high goals that it was obliged to give up,” he said.

Regarding the horror, weakness, and failure of the Zionist enemy as it refrains from a major ground operation in Gaza, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that any army that possesses some aircraft and missiles can do what the “Israeli” army committed in Gaza, but it cannot score any battlefield achievements.

“We’ve witnessed the heroism of the Palestinian resistance fighters,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, asking: “How would the enemy fight on such a ground and against fighters of this kind?”

“The scenes of the massacres happening in the Gaza Strip tell those Zionists that the end of the battle will be the victory of Gaza and the enemy’s defeat,” Nasrallah added, stressing that what is happening in Gaza reflects the brutal and barbaric nature of the usurper entity that has been imposed on the region.

“The people of Gaza unmask the policies of the mainstream and Arab media in deceiving our peoples to push them for normalization with ‘Israel’,” he stated, criticizing the normalization attempts of several Arab states in the last few years.

Sayyed Nasrallah accused the US of being entirely responsible for the ongoing war on Gaza, terming “Israel” as only a tool of implementation. “The US vetos resolutions condemning ‘Israel’ in the UN Security Council, and prevents a ceasefire in Gaza,” His Eminence underscored, stressing that “The US is running the war on Gaza and it must pay for its aggression.”

The Hezbollah leader urged all the free and honorable people of the world to perform their duties by disseminating the facts in the battle of public opinions which ‘Israel’ and the West are fighting by lies, distortion, and misleading.

“Operation Al-Aqsa Flood is the battle of humanity in the face of the brutality and barbarism represented by the US, the UK, and ‘Israel,’ and those who remain silent today must reconsider their humanity if they had been humans, and their religion, if they had been religious, and their honor, if they had been honorable,” Sayyed Nasrallah stressed.

The unfolding developments in Gaza represent a pivotal, decisive, and historic battle that what comes after would never be as what happened before it, said Sayyed Nasrallah. He set two goals for the current phase, the first is the end of the aggression, and the second is that the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, and Hamas in particular, emerge victorious.

“The victory of Gaza today means the victory of the Palestinian people, the detainees, the people of West Bank, Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa, The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the countries of the region,” he said. “The victory of Gaza today is a national interest of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and definitely a national interest of Lebanon.”

The enemy threatens Lebanon and its people using the power of its massacres in Gaza, while the entity is in reality drowned in Gaza’s sands, disabled, and loser, Sayyed Nasrallah explained.

He urged the Arab and Islamic governments of the region to work for reaching a ceasefire, and to sever diplomatic ties with the occupation entity. He further criticized the regional governments for their inability to send aid to the besieged people of Gaza. “Has Arab weakness reached a level of inability to let humanitarian aid into Gaza and evacuate the wounded civilians?” he asked

His Eminence underlined that statements of condemnation made by Arab governments are not enough, and that they must cut off relations with the enemy entity, as well as stop oil exports to the entity.

Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the Islamic Resistance of Iraq which started shouldering responsibilities and announced entering a new phase.

As for Hezbollah, Secretary General Nasrallah clarified that the Lebanese resistance movement entered the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood since October 8. “We have been notified about the operation just like the entire public, and soon after we moved into the battle,” he said.

“What we are doing on our front is important and very influential,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

“Since October 8, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has been in a real battle which nobody feels except the people and fighters along the borders,” he commented. “The Islamic Resistance is engaged in a battle that is different in its titles, tools, and targets.”

Praising Yemen, the Hezbollah leader emphasized that Yemeni missiles and drones will reach “Eilat” and other “Israeli” military bases.

On October 7, after the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the Zionist entity started withdrawing its forces from the Lebanese border to deploy them in Gaza amid the morale collapse in its forces, Sayyed Nasrallah explained, but the operations of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon forced the entity to maintain its forces and even bring more fortifications.

“The Lebanese front decreased a significant part of the forces that were to be sent to attack Gaza, and drew their attention towards us,” he explained. “The Lebanese front attracted one-third of the ‘Israeli’ army to the Lebanese border, and a significant part of those forces are elite.”

“Had our stance been in political solidarity alone, ‘Israel’ would have been at ease along the northern border, and its forces would have been deployed to Gaza,” Nasrallah explained. “The settlers who were evacuated from the North and South exert a pressure on both the morale and economic level of the ‘Israeli’ entity.”

Additionally, the operations along the Lebanese border created concern, anticipation, and fear within the “Israeli” and American command, the Hezbollah chief said, and added that there is a real possibility of the war on the Lebanese front becoming a wide-scale battle.

“The enemy today is facing all of the resistance operations and is worried indeed that things might reach what it is really afraid of,” he said.

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the resistance operations in South Lebanon show the Zionist entity that if it thinks about attacking Lebanon or waging a preemptive offensive, it will commit the biggest idiocy in its history.

“The scenes coming from Gaza will make us more convinced to accept the challenge and to not surrender no matter how much sacrifices we have to make,” His Eminence continued. “The resistance operations in South Lebanon express our solidarity with Gaza and its people, and to ease some of the pressure they are enduring.”

“Hezbollah has been told since day one that the US fleets have come to bomb us,” Sayyed Nasrallah announced, adding that the US threats against the resistance movements in the region are useless. “Your fleets don’t terrify us, and won’t terrify us. We are prepared to deal with the fleets with which you threaten us, and those who defeated you in the early 1980s are still alive, they have this time their sons and grandsons with them too.”

Sayyed Nasrallah added that the Americans can stop the aggression on Gaza as this aggression is made by them. “The one who wants to prevent a regional war must rush to stop this aggression. And in case of any regional war, your interests and soldiers will be the biggest loser,” he warned the US.

“The Lebanese front and its escalation are related to two things, the first is the track of events and developments in Gaza and the second is the enemy’s behavior towards Lebanon,” he continued. “All possibilities on the Lebanese front can happen, all options are on the table, and we might go for any of them at any time.”

He further warned the Zionist entity against attacking civilians in Lebanon, which would “return us to the equation of a civilian for a civilian.”

He underlined that the battle is a battle of defiance, patience, tolerance, and accumulation of achievements, and preventing the enemy form achieving its goals. He called upon everyone to work towards ending the war on Gaza as well as to ascertain that the resistance in Gaza emerges victorious.

To the Palestinian people and all resistance fighters, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “We still need time, but we are triumphing. This is how we emerged victorious in 2006 and in Gaza. And this is how the resistance made achievements in the West Bank.”

“Gaza will emerge victorious, Palestine will emerge victorious,” Sayyed Nasrallah stressed. “Shouldering responsibilities, defiance, and patience will certainly result in victory, by God’s will.”

(Al-Ahed News)

