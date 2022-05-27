The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, this Thursday, May 26, repudiated the blockade imposed by the United States against Venezuela and Cuba.

During his speech at a meeting of CELAC Ministers of Education, Fernández stressed that in the American continent there is a country that has been economically blocked for six decades and survives as best as it can, for which he stated that “we should be ashamed.”

Likewise, in relation to Venezuela, Fernández mentioned that there is a country that has been blocked by a political dispute for five years.

“In our continent, a country has been blocked for five years due to a political dispute and in the midst of a pandemic they blocked it when solidarity was more necessary than ever,” he added.

🎙️"En nuestro continente tenemos un país que lleva 6 décadas bloqueado económicamente y sobrevive como puede. Tendríamos que estar avergonzados de que eso pase". El presidente @alferdez en la III Reunión Regional de Ministros de Educación de América Latina y el Caribe. pic.twitter.com/EOVaIHrhJZ — Alberto Fernández Prensa (@alferdezprensa) May 26, 2022

The Argentinian president also questioned how much longer these actions are going to be watched “as if it will not happen to us.”

Alberto Fernández’s statement comes after the United States ratified that it would not invite Venezuela to the Summit of the Americas and did not give a clear answer on Cuba’s invitation.

On the other hand, the Argentine president asserted that while wars break out in the North, we suffer from them in the South. He mentioned this in relation to the conflict in Ukraine and the boomerang economic effects of US and European sanctions against Russia on Latin America.

In that sense, he warned of the “process of rising prices of food that is dangerously affecting the South of the world.”

Fernández stressed that in the region they should unite their voices to tell the North to stop, since this conflict is bringing hunger and misery to the South.

“How long are we going to be complicit in our silence? As far as I am concerned, I am no longer silent. What I say here, I say in the North. It would be wonderful if the countries that today suffer from this reality join my voice,” he pointed out.

🎙️"No me callo más. Le marqué a los líderes europeos que la guerra está trayendo hambre al sur. Sería maravilloso que se sumen a mi voz los países que sufren esa realidad". El presidente @alferdez en la III Reunión Regional de Ministros de Educación de América Latina y el Caribe. pic.twitter.com/smDJs3kLur — Alberto Fernández Prensa (@alferdezprensa) May 26, 2022

Regarding education, Alberto Fernández asserted that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused irreparable damage, interfering in the entire socialization process.

In addition, he added that the pandemic also exposed many things, “such as the weakness of the world economic system.”

Featured image: Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez. File photo.

