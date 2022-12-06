The president ordered an investigation of the purpose of the trip, its participants, and sources of financing.

This Monday, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, ordered a criminal investigation into the trip to the Patagonian region of Lago Escondido and the subsequent exchange of chats and audios between a group of judges, prosecutors, former public officials and former agents of the Federal Intelligence Agency working for the company Cambiemos.

Through a national television address, the president warned about the negative influence exerted by powerful figures in the structure of the state, and said that his country needs honest officials, free of corruption, and honest judges.

“Everything seems to indicate, once again, the deterioration of institutional quality, as some judges, prosecutors, former officials and businessmen have … been exposed,” said Fernández. “All of them are involved in a perverse game of bribery that seriously affects the proper functioning of the state.”

The head of state acknowledged that what was reported is apparently the result of interference in a communication platform like Telegram, but this does not constitute an obstacle to investigating the purpose of the trip, its participants, and sources of financing.

The president told the National Executive Power (PEN) to request the “opening of an investigation before the Disciplinary Commission to investigate the conduct of federal magistrates.”

Likewise, he asked the legislators of the Frente de Todos of the City of Buenos Aires to evaluate the conduct of the officials, and asked Congress to advance in the pending reforms to the judiciary and fill the position of attorney general of the nation.

The decision was revealed a few days ago by the media, who stated that the participants allegedly traveled last October by private plane, invited by the Grupo Clarín, a media organization, and stayed in the mansion of British businessman Joe Lewis.

After the events were made public, the officials created a Telegram group called “Operation Page 12”, where they agreed to say that the travel expenses had been borne by them.

