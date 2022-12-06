Despite the agreement with Chevron, PSUV has no hope that the US will change its policy towards Venezuela.

This Monday, regarding the return of Venezuela’s seized assets to their rightful owner—as was agreed upon at the national dialogue table—the vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, said that they are still waiting for the money to be released.

He recalled that the seized money is in the hands of the right wing and urged the opposition to return the assets to the people: “We are here waiting for the money to appear… They say that they have it protected. They have stolen it, it is a lie… They must release it so that it can be used in Venezuela. We are waiting for them to comply.”

Cabello recalled the PSUV’s unwavering commitment to social projects since it took office in 1999, a commitment that can be greatly aided by the release of the blocked funds—as was agreed during the current dialogue with the right-wing, US-backed opposition.

“They must do their job, the thieves, and release the money so that Venezuelans can see through [our] actions that the money is returning to our country,” Cabello said.

He recalled that close to $30 billion has been stolen from Venezuela. This includes the illegal seizure of state-owned assets abroad such as CITGO, by the right-wing opposition, and Venezuela’s gold, stolen and held by the Bank of England.

The dialogue process

Cabello pointed out that the PSUV party participates with President Nicolás Maduro in the dialogue process: “The president has such guts that he received Ramos Allup at the Miraflores Palace. Today, he meets with actors who have supported democracy. In democracy, you win or lose. The people do not have to suffer for the interests of any political sector.”

Cabello remarked that the president maintains the willingness to hold meetings with opposition political factors, in favor of national dialogue.

“The political atmosphere is similar to that of Christmas,” said Cabello. “The opposition would have shut Christmas down. By tradition in Venezuela, Christmas is an environment for peace and review. Maduro has been asking for political dialogue in Venezuela with the opposition sectors for 10 years. Reasonably speaking, it is impossible for us to meet with the 80 sectors. The ideal would be for them to be grouped, but they are incapable of forming blocks.”

Difficulties regarding the advancement of the dialogue process are largely produced by the divisions within the opposition, noted Cabello: “the political dialogue with the opposition has not been completed yet, because Maduro cannot meet with everyone. They must agree and, for example, they must stop being 80 factions, and be at most 10.”

“President Maduro has met with many of them,” said Cabello. “In fact, those who speak the most nonsense are the first to send little pieces of paper and emissaries every day to request meetings with the president, many of which take place without being made public.”

Hopeless relations with US

Diosdado Cabello expressed his opinion that the recent agreement reached with Chevron is not something to be too joyful about, because “it is difficult for the United States to change its way of thinking.”

“We have no illusions of thinking that the US has changed,” said Cabello. “They have not changed. Imperialism remains the same. Their arrogance does not allow them to admit that they were wrong with Venezuela and that they trusted some inept group here (the opposition). With us, they have not been able to have their way and they will not be able to.”

“The money that was stolen from us during the blockade and by the opposition must be returned immediately because it belongs to all Venezuelans,” Cabello reiterated. “It is up to the opposition to find a way to release the assets that belongs to Venezuela, so that, with these resources, plans that benefit the population may be executed.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.