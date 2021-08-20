Arreaza No Longer Venezuela’s Minister for Foreign Affairs: President Maduro Reshuffles Cabinet

Caracas, August 19, 2021 (OrinocoTribune.com)—The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced a reshuffling of his cabinet today. The appointment of Ambassador Felix Plasencia as the new minister for foreign affairs, replacing Jorge Arreaza—who held the position for over four years—was the most significant change.

“I have appointed Mr. Felix Plasencia as the new minister for foreign affairs of the Republic,” President Maduro wrote on his Twitter account. “He has the immense responsibility of continuing the excellent diplomatic work carried out by Jorge Arreaza. Let’s make our Peace Diplomacy triumph in the world even more.”

Plasencia is the current Venezuelan ambassador to China. Prior to that Plasencia was Minister for Tourism, and before that he held the post of deputy minister for foreign affairs for Europe. In addition, Plasencia was a member of the government’s delegation in the dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition held in the Dominican Republic in 2017.

Asimismo, designé como nuevo Canciller de la República al Licenciado Félix Plasencia. Tiene la inmensa responsabilidad de continuar la excelente labor diplomática desempeñada por Jorge Arreaza. Cada vez más, hagamos triunfar en el mundo nuestra Diplomacia de Paz. — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 19, 2021

Arreaza, for his part, was appointed as Minister for Industries and National Production, a very important post as Maduro’s administration aims to recover Venezuela’s economy following more that seven years of economic recession and a GDP shrinking by 75% since 2014. Most analysts foresee a stabilization in economic production in 2021, and much-needed GDP growth in 2022, with foreign investments prioritized as stimulators.

“I appointed Comrade Jorge Arreaza as Minister of Industries and National Production,” wrote Maduro. “With his capacity for work, his intelligence and commitment, we will advance with greater force in the revitalization of the productive forces of la Patria. To produce everything in Venezuela, that is the goal!”

After a successful tenure as the leading Venezuelan diplomat, some analysts see Arreaza’s new appointment as an attempt to give him more internal visibility, possibly to prepare him for greater political challenges.

Al Camarada Jorge Arreaza, lo designé como Ministro de Industrias y Producción Nacional. Con su capacidad de trabajo, inteligencia y compromiso, avanzaremos con mayor fuerza en la dinamización de las fuerzas productivas de la Patria. Producir todo en Venezuela, ¡Esa es la Meta! — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 19, 2021

The announcement by Maduro comes a week after his United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) reported the names of winning candidates in the party’s Open Primary Elections. The unprecedented democratic primaries saw grassroots Chavistas taking a leading role nominating candidates in a strategy to secure Chavista victory in a majority of state governments and municipalities in the upcoming regional elections scheduled for November 21.

Through his Twitter account, the Venezuelan president announced the names of individuals who will now lead the different ministries of the country, given that some cabinet members were chosen by the people as candidates for the regional and municipal mega-elections scheduled for November 21.

More cabinet changes

Another important announcement was the appointment of Remigio Ceballos as Minister of Internal Relations, Justice and Peace. Since 2017 Ceballos has been one of the top Venezuelan military commanders, head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Venezuelan National Arm Force (CEOFANB). Many Chavistas viewed his performance at that delicate post as outstanding, taking into consideration all the internal and external attacks Venezuela has faced in recent years.

He designado al A/J Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, como nuevo Ministro para Relaciones Interiores, Justicia y Paz y Vicepresidente de Gobierno para la Seguridad Ciudadana. Su experiencia en la FANB y gran capacidad ética, moral y lealtad a la Patria, es garantía de estabilidad y Paz. — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 19, 2021

“I have appointed Chief Admiral Remigio Ceballos Ichaso as the new Minister for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace, and Vice President of the government for Citizen Security,” announced the head of state. “His experience in the FANB, great ethical and moral capacity, and loyalty to la Patria guarantee stability and peace.”

Another decision was the appointment of Admiral William Serantes Pinto to head the Ministry for Ecological Mining Development, replacing Magaly Henríquez González, whom Maduro thanked for her firmness and dedication.

El Almirante William Serantes Pinto, asume como nuevo Ministro de Desarrollo Minero Ecológico, con su profesionalismo, capacidad, compromiso y lealtad a la Patria, continuará diversificando la economía en este importante sector, siempre protegiendo el ecosistema. — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 19, 2021

In social matters, Maduro reported the appointment of Mervin Maldonado as Vice President of the Government for Social and Territorial Socialism, and Yelitze Santaella as Minister for Education, positions that were held by Eduardo Piñate, now a candidate for the governorship of Apure state.

Nuestro Joven Ministro Mervin Maldonado asume como nuevo Vicepresidente de Gobierno para el Socialismo Social y Territorial. La gran tarea Mervin, es cumplir con la misión de lograr la máxima felicidad y el bienestar del pueblo venezolano. Siempre junto al pueblo. — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 19, 2021

Desde este momento la Compañera Yelitze Santaella asume el Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación. Tiene la importante misión de continuar la lucha por una educación de la más alta calidad para los niños, niñas y jóvenes, junto a nuestro pueblo. — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 19, 2021

For the Ministry for Women, which was under the leadership of Carolys Pérez, President Maduro appointed Margaud Godoy, who was commissioned to assume “with great responsibility the fight for the rights of women in Venezuela.”

Designé en el Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Mujer y la Igualdad de Género a Margaud Godoy, como su nueva Ministra. Desde hoy asume con mucha responsabilidad la lucha por los derechos de las mujeres de Venezuela. Somos una Revolución eminentemente Feminista. — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 19, 2021

The Head of State stressed that the changes are part of the process of replacing key members of the cabinet who are entering the electoral arena to stand as candidates of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela for the 21N mega-elections.

Featured image: Minister Arreaza after being decorated by President Maduro for the battle he gave at the OAS in 2018 against US aggression, in response to Luis Almagro’s attacks. Photo courtesy of MPPRE.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by Jesús Rodríguez Espinoza

JRE/OT/SL