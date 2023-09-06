“Violent crime is on the rise. Inflation is crushing American workers… Meanwhile, Joe Biden is filmed on the beach,” criticized Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Joe Biden is the US president who has taken the most vacations while in office in the history of the United States, the New York Post reported, citing data from the Republican National Committee.

As of August 27, Biden had spent all or part of 382 days of his presidency on personal overnight trips away from the White House, amounting to nearly 40% of the 957 days since he took office.

The current president surpasses the record of former President George H. W. Bush (1989-1993), who spent 36% of his term on vacation. In comparison, Donald Trump spent 381 of his 1,461 days of his presidency on personal travel, or 26% of his term in office.

Other former presidents, such as Ronald Reagan or Barack Obama, spent 11% of their respective administrations on vacation, while Jimmy Carter took only 79 days off in the four years he was in the White House, which represented 5% of his term in office.

“We have millions of illegal immigrants crossing our borders,” stated Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik recently. “Violent crime is on the rise. Inflation is crushing US workers. Our enemies around the world are emboldened. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is filmed on the beach with his handlers preventing him from talking to the media to answer basic questions that US citizens deserve answers to. It is disgraceful.”

For his part, Joel Griffith, a member of the Heritage Foundation, believes that the current president is not only absent in mind, but increasingly “absent in body.”

Biden’s vacation has coincided with some of the most notorious crises of his presidency, such as the US withdrawal from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in August 2021 or the derailment of a train with toxic substances in Ohio.

(RT)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

