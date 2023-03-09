Bolivian courts authorized the prosecution by ordinary means (without privileges) of former de facto president Jeanine Áñez for the massacres carried out during her regime, reported by Minister of Justice, Iván Lima.

The prosecution said that Áñez will be tried for three crimes: genocide, murder, and attempted murder, in charges related to the massacres at Senkata and Sacaba carried out under her rule.

“Judge Israel Claros authorizes the initiation of a criminal investigation against former Senator Jeanine Áñez for the Huayllani (Sacaba) Massacre, for the crimes of genocide and murder… The right to the truth is fundamental for the victims,” ​​the justice minister wrote on Twitter.

The facts

On November 12, 2019, in the midst of a political crisis, Áñez was appointed as the de facto ruler of Bolivia. The legimitate president of Bolivia at that time, Evo Morales (2006-2019), was ousted by a US led far-right uprising, promoted by Luis Fernando Camacho with the support of Bolivia’s military, and forced to leave the country for Mexico when his life, and that of Morales’ family members, was directly threatened.

Three days later, a march of protesters against Áñez tried to reach the city of Cochabamba. However, the military and police opened fire on the protesters, killing 11 and injuring at least 36 others. The military and police acted under the protection of the newly passed Decree 4,078, hastily passed by the Áñez regime to absolve military and police from any responsibility for excessive use of force. Likewise, in the south of La Paz, security forces attacked the population in El Pedregal.

In June 2022, Áñez was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, for the crimes of breach of duty and passing resolutions contrary to the laws and the political Constitution of the State.

