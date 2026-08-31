Bolivian police escort Fernando Cerimedo, an adviser to Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz and a key digital strategist for Argentinian President Javier Milei, after a court ordered his preventive detention in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, August 21, 2026. Photo: Ipa Ibanez/Reuters.

Bolivian police escort Fernando Cerimedo, an adviser to Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz and a key digital strategist for Argentinian President Javier Milei, after a court ordered his preventive detention in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, August 21, 2026. Photo: Ipa Ibanez/Reuters.