Bolivia’s Attorney General Roger Mariaca warned government employees and officials from other institutions that if they try to interfere in the investigation against Fernando Cerimedo—the Argentinian adviser to President Rodrigo Paz—they will “face the consequences.”

“For those senior officials of the Executive or any public institution of the State, who in one way or another want to block this investigation, want to monitor my prosecutors in Santa Cruz and in Bolivia, let them face the consequences,” Mariaca said during a press conference.

For his part, the top Bolivian Public Ministry official said he will continue monitoring the work of his departmental and trial prosecutors. However, they will also be given guarantees to carry out their work. He also emphasized that the investigation will continue.

The official stated in a press conference: “Nothing will stop us from investigating this fact, and let them know, we are independent and brave to carry out this investigation like anyone within the national territory.”

He also confirmed that three proceedings are currently open against Cerimedo.

In the first case, Cerimedo is formally accused of attempted femicide against his ex-partner Nadia Beller, and for this crime he is in preventive detention in Palmasola.

The second proceeding is for the crime of family violence, and Cerimedo has already presented his informative testimony from Palmasola prison, accompanied by his legal defense.

Finally, a third case was opened for the crime of illicit enrichment, for which an arrest warrant has already been issued against him.

In this last stage, Nadia Beller denounced Cerimedo as the “shadow president” of Bolivia. She accused him of making deals regarding gold and fuel with President Paz and his inner circle, including the first lady, Bibi Urquidi.

In that vein, the Prosecutor’s Office carried out several searches of properties linked to Cerimedo.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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