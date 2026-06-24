Evo Morales condemned reported disruptions to electricity, telecommunications and banking services in Bolivia’s Cochabamba Tropics and questioned the response of institutions responsible for protecting citizens’ rights.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has denounced disruptions to electricity, telecommunications and banking services in the Cochabamba Tropics, arguing that the suspension of essential services is affecting thousands of families in the region.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Morales said the area was once again experiencing power outages, interruptions to telephone services and restrictions on banking operations.

Nuevamente, el Trópico de Cochabamba sufre cortes de energía eléctrica, interrupciones de las señales telefónicas y restricciones en los servicios bancarios. Estos son servicios esenciales que no pueden ser suspendidos para castigar a miles de familias. Nos preguntamos: ¿Dónde… — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) June 21, 2026

“Once again, the Cochabamba Tropics are experiencing power outages, disruptions to telephone services and restrictions on banking services,” Morales wrote.

He added: “These are essential services that cannot be suspended to punish thousands of families.”

Morales also questioned the response of institutions tasked with protecting citizens’ rights, asking: “Where are the institutions responsible for defending users and their rights? Where is the Catholic Church in the face of this situation? Where are the Permanent Assembly for Human Rights and the Ombudsman’s Office?”

He further stated that “Bolivian men and women also live in the Cochabamba Tropics and have the same rights as any other citizen in the country.”

Concluding his statement, Morales said: “Peace and democracy are built by guaranteeing rights, not by depriving an entire people of essential services.”

(Telesur)