Qatar and Pakistan say Lebanon talks ended with “encouraging progress,” a 60-day roadmap, and agreement to form a high-level committee overseeing mediation.

Qatar and Pakistan announced that the first round of high-level talks under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding concluded in a “positive and constructive atmosphere,” with notable progress achieved on key procedural and technical issues.

In a joint statement, the two countries said the discussions produced “encouraging progress,” including the establishment of a mechanism to advance further technical negotiations aimed at supporting the broader mediation process.

According to the statement, both sides agreed to establish a high-level committee tasked with providing political oversight of the mediation process. The committee will also supervise the implementation of understandings reached during the talks.

The joint mechanism is expected to ensure continuity between political-level engagement and technical discussions, creating a structured framework for ongoing negotiations.

Roadmap for final agreement within 60 days

Qatar and Pakistan confirmed that the high-level committee agreed on a clear roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days.

Under the agreed framework, senior negotiators will submit regular reports to the committee to ensure progress is monitored and maintained throughout the negotiation process.

The statement added that a mechanism was also created to facilitate continued technical-level discussions, which will address remaining issues and support implementation steps.

Mediators are expected to play a central role in ensuring compliance and sustaining dialogue, particularly regarding efforts linked to ending aggression in Lebanon.

The joint statement confirmed the conclusion of the first round of high-level talks in Switzerland under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, marking the beginning of a structured mediation process involving multiple tiers of negotiation and oversight.

(Al Mayadeen English)