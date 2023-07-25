President Luis Arce has made it public that he stands the defense of the former president of Peru Pedro Castillo, human rights, and democracy in America.

Through his social media accounts, the Bolivian president reported this Saturday night that he held a meeting with Guido Croxatto, the Argentinean lawyer of the former president of Peru.

“We support the defense that brother Pedro Castillo makes, of human rights and democracy in America, to advance collectively in the construction of a society with social justice in favor of our peoples,” wrote Arce.

On Thursday, in an interview with the Bolivian newspaper La Razón, Croxatto revealed “that the Peruvian justice system has subdued Castillo and violates his rights by not allowing him to speak with his lawyers and preventing him from communicating with his daughter, who is an asylum seeker in Mexico.”

Croxatto noted that “the removal of the president was illegal and that the only way out, in legal terms, is the reinstatement of the former president to subsequently follow due process.”

According to a Telesur report, Castillo said—during the virtual appearance from prison, where he is serving an 18-month sentence—that he was the victim of a conspiracy by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Congress of his country.

President Pedro Castillo has been imprisoned since December 7, 2022, after announcing the dissolution of Congress and an emergency government. After being dismissed, the Congress led by right-wing sectors appointed the then vice president, Dina Boluarte, as the new head of state of Peru.

