May 29, 2023
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shaking hands with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at the Planalto Palace, Brasília, during a press conference following an extended meeting marking the resumption of full diplomatic relations between the two countries. Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil.

