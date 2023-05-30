On Monday, Venezuela and Brazil held an extended meeting to reestablish cooperation between the two nations and achieve complementarity for the development of their peoples. The meeting was labeled as historic by the Brazilian president.

The meeting was held at the Planalto Palace, Brasília, headed by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The two presidents, together with their ministerial cabinet members, are holding the meeting to strengthen strategic relations, frozen during former far-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s administration.

In addition to President Maduro, Venezuelan officials present included: Minister for Petroleum and President of Petróleos de Venezuela Rafael Tellechea, Minister for Information and Communication Freddy Ñáñez, Minister for Ecosocialism Josué Lorca, Minister for Science and Technology Gabriela Jiménez, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Latin America Rander Peña, Foreign Minister Yván Gil, and the newly appointed Ambassador to Brazil Manuel Vicente Vadell Aquino.

Meeting at Planalto

Previously, both leaders met privately at the Planalto Palace to meet again and consolidate the restoration of bilateral relations between the two nations.

President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were received with honors at the Planalto Palace, where he met his Brazilian President Lula and his wife, Janja Silva.

The two leaders greeted each other with a big handshake, marking the beginning of the reestablishment of good relations between their countries.

Building the new world in unity

Prior to the meeting, President Maduro said that Venezuela continues on the path of building a world of unity.

“Venezuela’s commitment to building a world of unity, respect and complementarity is irreversible. We assume the vanguard, with relations that guarantee the development of the peoples. Happy start to the week!” wrote President Maduro on social media.

Arrival in Brazil

After he arrived in Brazil, President Maduro expressed his appreciation of the reception in Brasília and noted that he would develop an important diplomatic agenda.

“I appreciate the warm welcome with which we were received in Brasília, the capital of the Federative Republic of Brazil. In the next few hours, we will develop a diplomatic agenda that reinforces the necessary union of the peoples of our continent. Stay tuned!” he wrote on social media.

Agradezco la cálida bienvenida con la que nos recibieron en Brasilia, capital de la República Federativa de Brasil. Estaremos desarrollando en las próximas horas una agenda diplomática que viene a reforzar la unión necesaria de los pueblos de nuestro continente. ¡Estén… pic.twitter.com/udFaR2J6yl — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 29, 2023

President Maduro arrived in Brazil on Sunday accompanied by his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores, and a presidential delegation.

Secretary of Latin America and the Caribbean at the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gisela Padovan, and the ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Brazil, Manuel Vadell, received the president along with his delegation.

(Últimas Noticias) by Janna Corredor, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

