The Federal Supreme Court (TSF), the highest court in Brazil, accepted the request of the defense team of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and annulled all supposed evidence obtained from the collaboration agreement with the Odebrecht petrochemical conglomerate, that was used to indict President Lula on false corruption charges, in consideration that this evidence was illegally obtained by former judge Sérgio Moro.

The TSF judge, Antônio Dias Toffoli, stated this Wednesday, September 6, that the imprisonment of the now-president was one of the biggest judicial mistakes in the country’s history.

The recent ruling, signed by Judge Toffoli, annulled the confessions that were obtained from the collaboration agreement with the Odebrecht company. He considered that illegal devices of “psychological torture” were used, that had the objective, among other things, of obtaining false evidence against innocent people.

The agreements, signed in 2017, must now go back to the first instance judges for review. The magistrate considered that adequate procedures had not taken place, and compared what happened with the torture that the military dictatorship exerted against the political prisoners.

Lula, leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) and president of Brazil between 2003 and 2010, spent 580 days in prison, convicted of corruption and money laundering in the process that has now been annulled, which was based in part on evidence offered by Odebrecht under obscure procedures, promoted by former judge Sérgio Moro, who many analysts have linked to US intelligence services.

For that reason, many experts label this legal persecution of Lula as lawfare, in an attempt to take Lula out of the political scenario of the South American country, under the influence of Washington’s interests as part of their regime change operations.

