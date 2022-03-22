Brazilian Precandidate Sergio Moro’s Accounts Frozen Due to Bribery Charges

The assets of presidential precandidate Sergio Moro will be frozen by order of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) of Brazil. The court requested that the general prosecutor freeze Moro’s resources because the law firm which employed Moros, a former judge, received more than R$40 million, or $8 million USD, from companies which were prosecuted during Operation Lavo Jato [Operation Car Wash] and with which he reached clemency agreements.

Moro, who was painted as an anti-corruption hero, has fallen into disgrace. According to Brasilwire, “in the polls Moro is stuck in the single digits, and there are rumors that he will abandon his presidential campaign. This last scandal has even cast doubts on his backup plan to run for the Senate.”

Paradoxically, Moro, the judge who kept Lula da Silva out of the 2018 presidential elections with an unfounded smear campaign, can now count himself as a victim of “defending the law.”

News outlets have reported that the TCU shared documents with the General Attorney of the Republic (PGR) which prove that Moro was indeed bribed during his time at US law firm Alvarez & Marsal.

The former judge would have to had been closely connected to the government, intelligence services, and private sector of the United States. It is not yet known how much of the R40 million reales went to him, and it is not the first time that this law firm is found guilty of receiving bribes.

Featured image: Former Brazilian judge Sergio Moros. Photo: Eraldo Peres/AP.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

