Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—In an extraordinary session of the Delegated Committee of Venezuela’s National Assembly, a presidential tour was unanimously approved, to be made by President Nicolás Maduro to the People’s Republic of China, with an itinerary to include “other international commitments.”

During the meeting held this Thursday, September 7, a letter sent by President Nicolás Maduro was submitted to the plenary for its consideration, in which he requested permission—in accordance with Articles 285 and 187 of the Constitution—to make a state visit of more than five days to the People’s Republic of China.

The president of parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, pointed out that, according to the letter, this is to be a “working trip” to “several destinations,” with the objective of “deepening diplomatic and economic relations, of meeting and consolidating this multipolar world that has been forming.”

Official visits of the Venezuelan head of state usually do not last more that four days. For that reason, many analysts have speculated about the possibility of President Maduro visiting other countries, despite the lack of information in the letter read by Rodríguez.

Washington’s failed regime change operations have reach the derailed level of putting a bounty of ten million dollars on the capture—dead or alive—of the Venezuelan president, democratically and constitutionally elected by millions of Venezuelans.

Under that threat, Venezuelan authorities have opted in recent years to keep official state visits under a high level of secrecy and last minute announcements. This may serve to explain the lack of information about the date of this presidential visit to China, as well as about the names of other countries he might visit.

VP Rodríguez meets Chinese foreign minister

Meanwhile, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi this Thursday, to review the cooperation agreements between the two countries. During the meeting, held in the Great Hall of the People, the promotion of economic and commercial development projects for the benefit of the peoples of both nations was also discussed, according to Venezuelan state news agency AVN.

The Venezuelan delegation accompanying VP Rodríguez, which arrived in China last Monday, is made up of Petroleum Minister Pedro Tellechea, Vice Foreign Minister for Asia, Middle East, and Oceania Tatiaga Pug, Venezuelan Ambassador to China Giuseppe Giofreda, Vice Minister for Foreign Trade Johan Álvarez, and the President of the International Center for Productive Investments Félix Plasencia.

US mainstream corporation Bloomberg presented the visit of the Venezuelan delegation as seeking “energy investments to boost the economy ahead of next year’s presidential elections,” in an unsurprising attempt to portray the obvious goal of the Venezuelan state to boost its economy as something shadowy and elections related, directly avoiding mentioning the grave impact of US sanctions on the Venezuelan economy.

