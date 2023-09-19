Cardinal Baltazar Porras, who has direct links to the Venezuelan far-right opposition, criticized the organization of the opposition primary elections, pointing out that the elections are not “a boxing ring.”

Porras gave an interview this Monday, September 18, to Union Radio, in which he said that the primaries should be seen as something normal, without elements of discord.

“This is not a boxing ring,” said Porras. “It is one of the many ways that a society has to consult and see what it wants, which is the leitmotiv for every political group.”

Likewise, he added that holding a primary is a consultation with society, a public consultation and “not this that has been happening.”

Baltazar Porras issued a call for the opposition to respect the rights of equality that must be granted in elections.

“We always have to ask for equal conditions for elections,” he said. “Otherwise, we would be facing a process of imposition over another.”

In turn, he urged the political leaders of the opposition to avoid “setting the trends so that the extremes of right or left meet and fall to fists.”

“There is no reason to generate what it is being generated,” said Porras. “They do not lead to the search for dialogue—far from it—but to an increase in the abuse of power.”

During the last few weeks, multiple criticisms have been aired against the organization of the far-right opposition primary elections. This has caused members of some regional boards to resign from their positions.

The opposition has tried to blame the Venezuelan government for the resignations of the members of the National Primary Commission (CNP). However, it is now evident that the criticism against the logistics of this internal process also comes from followers of this political sector.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.