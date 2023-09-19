Venezuela’s opposition Democratic Unitary Platform is apparently unable to admit the existence of the significant setbacks and irregularities that surround the opposition primary elections. Instead, the coalition prefers to blame Venezuela’s government for the resignation of members of the National Primary Commission (CNP).

Through a statement, the Unitary Platform claimed that the national government is executing “a perverse plan” to prevent the primary elections from being held on October 22.

“We want to denounce that the regime has launched a perverse plan, which aims to recruit members of the regional boards to ask them to resign from their functions,” wrote the platform.

According to the opposition bloc, the government has sought to misinform citizens about the resignations of CNP members.

🔵 Plataforma Unitaria denuncia plan del gobierno para pedir a miembros de las juntas regionales de primaria que renuncien. 🗣️ "Los miembros de las juntas regionales son ciudadanos honestos y comprometidos con la democracia". 📌 Comunicado. pic.twitter.com/tbONaN7Ixc — 𝙋𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙖 (@polianalitica) September 17, 2023

The statement issued by the Unitary Platform follows reports of the resignation of two members of the regional boards (of Falcón and Yaracuy), due to irregularities during the organization of the primary process.

These two members are Wilmer Pereira (of Falcón state) and Gustavo Rodríguez (of Yaracuy state). The two resigned from the CNP after alleging a lack of rigor in the internal opposition election. With the resignation of these officials, there are now four citizens who have refused to participate in the organization of the opposition primaries.

Although the Unitary Platform claims that these developments are part of a “perverse” plan of the government, the CNP itself has denied this allegation, claiming that Pereira resigned due to health problems, and that Rodríguez resigned because it was agreed that he was to be removed from his post for “repeated noncompliance.”

This only shows that the scenario for the primaries is becoming more complicated every day. Added to this complexity is an investigation that the CNP could face for the financing of these elections and a possible investigations into the complaints filed by a group of citizens for the use of their Electoral Registry data without authorization.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

